JAMES PETHOKOUKIS: If GPT-4o seems like ‘Her,’ it’s a welcome upgrade over ‘The Terminator.’ “After Monday’s announcement, one OpenAI employee posted, perhaps a bit ominously: ‘You are all gonna fall in love with it.'”

So maybe not a complete improvement. Flashback: Meet your new, lovable AI Buddy.

Also: AI and the Screwfly Succession.

