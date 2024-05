I REMEMBER WHEN HIGHER EDUCATION WAS SUPPOSED TO FOSTER CIVIL, INFORMED DISCOURSE:

NEW: The pro-Palestine protester who told @bourne_beth2345 “put a gun in your mouth you piece of sh*t” has been identified as @ucdavis Professor Seeta Chaganti.

I wonder what @ucdavis thinks of their professor telling people to kiII themselves and behaving like this. pic.twitter.com/HdEzkC67a0

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 13, 2024