I THOUGHT IT WAS RUSSIAN DISINFORMATION, LIKE HUNTER’S LAPTOP. OH. Ashley Biden’s diary is the subject of public scrutiny again. This time around, it has been verified to be the real deal. That’s bad news for The Big Guy. “It isn’t me telling you that the diary’s content is real. This is left-wing fact-checker Snopes telling you the mention from Ashley that her father showered with her and other inappropriate things that happened during her younger days is true. Snopes quietly confirmed the claims in question after Ashley verified the information herself in April.”

Plus: “Don’t you think if it was Ivanka’s diary and she was talking about her father and incest it would be covered 24/7 on all networks? Of course it would.”