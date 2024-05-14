STILL A FEW BUGS IN THE SYSTEM: NHTSA Investigating Waymo for Bad Driving. “Waymo is under investigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said its preliminary evaluation into an estimated 444 Waymo vehicles follows 22 reports of 22 incidents including 17 collisions. The agency said in some of those cases the automated driving systems appeared to disobey traffic safety control devices and some crashes occurred shortly after the automated driving systems exhibited unexpected behavior near traffic safety control devices. This is the latest in a series of investigations opened by NHTSA into performance of self-driving vehicles after initiated probes into General Motors Cruise and Amazon.com’s Zoox.”