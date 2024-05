DID YOU KNOW WE ALMOST LOST THE INTERNET LAST MONTH?: It’s true, and Jonathan Bartlett has the scoop at Mind Matters. At the heart of this close call is a mysterious programmer by name Jia Tan, an obscure programming compression library known as xz, and an alert Microsoft software engineer.

UPDATE: Boy, good thing that Microsoft software engineer wasn’t as “alert” as I was while writing this original post. Y’all are the best copy desk editors in the business!