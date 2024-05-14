SO MANY LEFTIST ‘LOCAL NEWS’ OUTLETS: You may well have heard of States Newsroom or the Courier Newsroom because they are leading lights in the Left’s surge to dominance of what is left of local news reporting, according to Scott Walter of Capital Research Center (CRC).

It’s not to report the latest doings of your county board of supervisors or the local city council, however. It’s all part of the drive funded in part by $500 million from the John D. and Catherine T MacArthur Foundation, and more from other Lefty funders, including Arabella Advisors. Expect lots of school and local government-related DEI stuff.

On the other hand, there are a bunch of innovative Right Media operations moving ahead, too, and Walter provides some genuinely encouraging news about several of them. One especially intriguing project involves the Baltimore Sun, long ago one of America’s great daily newspapers, and Sinclair Broadcasting Group chief Dave Smith.