THOUGHTS ON FRIENDSHIP: Spent a bit of quality time jawing with a good friend from way back on Capitol Hill yesterday, and it sparked some reflections on HillFaith about why close, lasting friendships are uniquely human and so deeply vital to our individual happiness. And I share some thoughts on the ultimate Best Friend Forever as well, and point to a collection of 15 scripture verses that lay out the good, the bad and the source of friendships in blunt detail.