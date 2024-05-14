A PSYCHOLOGICAL PHENOMENON: Anti-Israel campus protesters have experienced “some kind of psychiatric break.” “I’ve not been threatened about Israel. I have been threatened with my job security regarding my criticisms of Black Lives Matter, but not regarding Israel. I think that undergrad students perhaps feel more threatened than I do because they have to live among the activists. I don’t live among them.”
