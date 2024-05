WE ARE EMBODIED CREATURES. PHYSICAL RITUALS ARE IMPORTANT TO BRIDGE THE WAY TO WHAT WE CAN’T QUITE CONCEPTUALIZE: Faith and Ritual.

I think the sixties stripping of ritual and “senseless” tradition, pretty much across the board of most Western religious observation was a grave error and an example of removing Chesterton’s fence. Turned out we hadn’t evolved away from needing it.