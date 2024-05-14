SOMEONE WROTE A BOOK EXPLAINING THAT HE WAS ON A TEAM OF PROSECUTORS WHO WERE TASKED TO FIND A CRIME COMMITTED BY TRUMP AND THEN PROSECUTE HIM FOR IT: And the guy is amazed that other prosecutors, real ones not political hacks, thought this was bad. Mark Pomerantz Revealed the Madness of the Trump Cases, While Trying to Do the Opposite
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.