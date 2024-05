THE TRUTH HURTS:

You are the party of runaway inflation, you are the party of "crime is fine," you are the party of suffocating regulations, you are the party of DEI failure, you are simply the Party of Misery.

Stop complaining. You're responsible for ALL of it. https://t.co/I2fObLUrwj

— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 14, 2024