FORGET THAT A FEW DUKE STUDENTS WALKED OUT ON JERRY SEINFELD: Pay Attention to His Speech.

Seinfeld did not acknowledge the students as they walked out. He went to the podium and began his speech like nothing was happening. His opening line was, “Thank you. Oh my God, what a beautiful day.”

The beauty of Seinfeld’s speech was that it was not political at all. No politics, no virtue-signaling about current progressive opinions on hot-button topics. He sounded like a dad advising his son or daughter about leaving college behind and entering real life.