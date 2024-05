CHANGE: Two Virginia universities scrap DEI requirements after Youngkin audit.

Every month, we are reducing the perceived risk of abolishing DEI departments. By the end of the year, most red states will have abolished DEI in their public universities. Then we will move on to the next campaign.

— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 13, 2024