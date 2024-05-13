YEP:
Small, cheap, and numerous Drones are the way 21st Century Wars are fought.
And China's DJI makes more drones in that class than every other manufacturer in the world, combined.
And 2023 drone flight hours reflect this fact.https://t.co/5HpCJSg39u https://t.co/heUdJdoyVa pic.twitter.com/pBzDT753zx
— Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) May 12, 2024
Related:
Princeton Galaxy Brain: People worry too much about China as a national security risk. Just relax
Actual China: We assign intelligence service operatives to illegally being back to China foreign nationals writing cartoons about our leader https://t.co/vS93ZFbOjD
— Met Gala Loser Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) May 13, 2024
Also:
#SouthChinaSea Report – May 13-2024
Signs of #Chinese land reclamation in Sabina (Escoda) Shoal just 75 nautical miles (140 Km) from Palawan Island, #Philippines
If Sabina Shoal becomes another Chinese artificial island aka military base, it would help China to block the… pic.twitter.com/IA0UcQEPaZ
— Indo-Pacific News – Geo-Politics & Defense (@IndoPac_Info) May 13, 2024