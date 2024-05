HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Nearly Half of All Masters Degrees Aren’t Worth Getting: According to new research, 23 percent of bachelor’s degree programs and 43 percent of master’s degree programs have a negative ROI.

I have a nephew who became a welder instead of going to college. Now out of welding school, after only a couple of months he’s earning an hourly wage that equates to a six-figure income. He has $3000 of debt.