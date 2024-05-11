HEH: Harvard Struggles To Find Class Day Speaker Less Than 2 Weeks Before Ceremony. “What was explained to us was that obviously this year is probably a rougher year for someone to affiliate themselves with Harvard, especially if they don’t have an existing connection.” Indeed.

Plus: “Zafar said the Senior Class Committee is not the only Harvard group struggling to bring prominent speakers to campus.” Why go? Speaking at Harvard doesn’t carry the prestige it once did. Plus the risk of being (literally, not figuratively) mobbed.