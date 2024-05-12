BOB GRABOYES: Five Lessons on the Nature of Pro-Hamas Students, Professors, and Administrators.

UPDATE (From Ed): Graboyes writes:

In sum, Michael Moore’s Weltanschauung rests on a taxonomy devised by 19th century German racists and discredited for nearly a century—but he apparently never bothered to read what those racists actually said about their taxonomy. By Michael Moore’s reasoning, Adolf Hitler would not qualify as antisemitic.