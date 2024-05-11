JESSE WALKER: The Night I Asked ChatGPT How To Build a Bomb: Yes, you can trick the bot into giving you information it’s supposed to keep to itself. No, that isn’t something to worry about. “It didn’t occur to me to ask ChatGPT for a bomb recipe until I heard that ChatGPT would not give me a bomb recipe. That felt like a challenge.”
