ANN ALTHOUSE ON MAUREEN DOWD: “Dowd seems to approve of using the criminal process not for its proper purpose — to enforce specific written law — but to expose and humiliate one’s political enemy. . . . It’s so exciting — sexually and politically — that she doesn’t see the downside. The aggressive desire to humiliate and crush him makes him sympathetic and makes you look like a bully.”

Not just look like. Plus: “I’m imagining the jurors talking about this testimony and trying to connect it to the elements of the crime — assuming they can get their mind around what this crime even is.”

And from the comments: “Dowd is just saying the quiet part out loud: She will vote for a known rapists like Joe Biden and Bill Clinton but Trump is bad! Well actually that isn’t it. What every single person in the world is realizing is the part about there being no actual crime here.”