NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG:

NEW: Georgia Election Board dumbfounded after finding out that 3,000 ballots were scanned twice in the 2020 election recount in Fulton County.

The board also revealed that 380,761 ballot images from machine count were “not available.”

Q: Does Fulton County know why there are… pic.twitter.com/y0NxRfDNNo

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 10, 2024