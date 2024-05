YOU COULD SEE THE AURORA BOREALIS IN KNOXVILLE LAST NIGHT: Rapid-Fire Solar Flares Unleashed: NASA Witnesses 82 Intense Flares This Week.

Aurora borealis over Neyland. You don’t see that every day. I don’t think I’ve ever seen the northern lights in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/d1VopkuBVf

— Jake Thompson (@jthomps72) May 11, 2024