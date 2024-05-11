THE GEORGE FLOYD ERA IS OVER: Schools in One Virginia County to Reinstate Confederate Names: The school board voted on Friday to reverse a decision made four years ago, when the killing of George Floyd prompted nationwide demands for a racial reckoning, to rename the schools. “Across the U.S., a host of measures adopted in 2020 and 2021, including new classroom curriculums about the nation’s racial history, have been curtailed or eliminated in the years since. Politicians have railed against ‘critical race theory’ and schools have reinstated mascots that had been condemned as racially offensive.”

The idea that we should have a national “reckoning” because of a single news event was always a bit crazy, and of course, manipulative.