“JUST STOP OIL” ATTEMPTS TO DESTROY THE MAGNA CARTA. There are some acts that are utterly unacceptable in a civilized society, or any society, and trying to destroy the freaking Magna Carta is one of them. This is futile, purposeless destruction of the heritage of mankind, sponsored by millionaires and billionaires.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.