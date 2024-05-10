ONE TOOL OF THE REGIME ISN’T GOING TO RAT OUT ANOTHER: Why Isn’t the Dept of Education Reporting on Sex Abuse in Public Schools? “What we haven’t received, for two decades, is a comprehensive update from the government on the number of children who are sexually abused in public schools. It was all the way back in 2004 that the Department of Education released a report finding that, between kindergarten and 12th grade, 9.6% of students nationwide were subjected to sexual misconduct by a school employee. That’s one in ten students, totaling more than 5 million child victims in the system at any given time. Teachers, coaches, and bus drivers were the most common offenders.”