OH PLEASE. YOUR UNIVERSITY IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR FAD DIETING: ‘Princeton Princess’ whines that she’s ‘starving,’ blames university after choosing to go on anti-Israel hunger strike.
Let them eat stupid. They have an endless supply.
OH PLEASE. YOUR UNIVERSITY IS NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUR FAD DIETING: ‘Princeton Princess’ whines that she’s ‘starving,’ blames university after choosing to go on anti-Israel hunger strike.
Let them eat stupid. They have an endless supply.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.