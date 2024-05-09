NATE SILVER: The long, strange political shadow of 2020. “Even with Trump in charge, 2020 was probably the most left-wing moment in the US in my lifetime.1 Since then, the share of voters who say Democrats are too liberal has risen by 7 points. And Trump is counting on a continued backlash against the left. Consider what were perhaps the three most important political questions at the time: first, the fiscal response to the pandemic; second, the public health response; and third, the protests and accompanying ‘racial reckoning.’ For the most part, it was the left’s preferences that prevailed on these.”

Plus, on Covid: “Many of the most excessive examples involve California, which is why it’s a little rich when Gavin Newsom speaks of California as the ‘true freedom state’.”