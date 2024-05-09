THE WORLD BANK WANTS THE ERA OF CHEAP FOOD TO BE OVER. Of course it does.
Remember, making ordinary people’s lives worse isn’t an unfortunate side effect of their policies. It’s the goal.
THE WORLD BANK WANTS THE ERA OF CHEAP FOOD TO BE OVER. Of course it does.
Remember, making ordinary people’s lives worse isn’t an unfortunate side effect of their policies. It’s the goal.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.