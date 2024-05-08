ED MORRISSEY INTERVIEW: Dr. Bhattacharya: Here’s Why the WHO Treaty Is Fauciism on Global Steroids.
These people should be in cells awaiting trial, not authoring new treaties to give them more power.
ED MORRISSEY INTERVIEW: Dr. Bhattacharya: Here’s Why the WHO Treaty Is Fauciism on Global Steroids.
These people should be in cells awaiting trial, not authoring new treaties to give them more power.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.