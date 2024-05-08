WELL, YES: Ron Hart: Foolish College Antics Accelerate Downward Spiral Of Higher Education.

36,639 students attended Columbia in 2022, and 20,321 were foreign students in 2023. It crept up on the university. . . .

The “demonstrators” were given pamphlets on how to protest. If you know anything about 18- to 25-year-olds today, they couldn’t organize a one car funeral. They are lemmings, woke and entitled.

Lefties fell for Hamas. I thought the 9/11 attacks taught us all we needed to know about radical Islam.

Hamas members committed rape Oct. 7 when it invaded Israel. Yet the “MeToo” progressive women’s movements remain eerily quiet. Hamas is fortunate that it is not a Christmas song, Founding Father statue, syrup bottle or a male candidate for the Supreme Court.