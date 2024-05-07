May 8, 2024

NO, THEY’RE JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE: THE CAMPUS INTIFADAS ARE NOT ANTI-WAR PROTESTS.

Also: Hezbollah Leader Praises Campus protesters.

And: Why Are Pro-Palestine Protesters Heckling Holocaust Survivors? “The question answers itself, no? This isn’t about a two-state solution or some formula for mutual accommodation. These protesters want Israel annihilated. They aren’t pro-Palestinian, they are pro-Hamas. And that’s precisely what they should be called too, especially when targeting Jews like this.”

Unconditional surrender is the only way.

