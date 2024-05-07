NO, THEY’RE JUST ON THE OTHER SIDE: THE CAMPUS INTIFADAS ARE NOT ANTI-WAR PROTESTS.
Related:
Pro-Palestine protesters just vandalized a memorial for WWI soldiers and burned an American Flag.
Are you paying attention yet? pic.twitter.com/lPw8irzlyE
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 7, 2024
Also: Hezbollah Leader Praises Campus protesters.
And: Why Are Pro-Palestine Protesters Heckling Holocaust Survivors? “The question answers itself, no? This isn’t about a two-state solution or some formula for mutual accommodation. These protesters want Israel annihilated. They aren’t pro-Palestinian, they are pro-Hamas. And that’s precisely what they should be called too, especially when targeting Jews like this.”
Plus:
Video reportedly shows a group of rioters in Athens, Greece trying to break in and surround a hotel where they heard Jews are staying. This is a lynch mob. Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/3YJjbKtRGp
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 7, 2024
Unconditional surrender is the only way.