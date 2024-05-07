JOHN LUCAS: “As I type this, the President is reading a speech to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day. He is now urging us to ‘never forget’ the Holocaust and other outrages perpetrated against the Jewish people. This same man has attempted to micromanage Israel’s conduct of its defense against the Hamas murderers and has followed through by cutting off or limiting ammunition supplies to Israel. Never forget? Pay no attention to what this man says. Watch what he does — and does not do.”