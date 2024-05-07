HIGHER EDUCATION NEEDS REFORM, AND NOW IS THE TIME. On my Substack, the Eternally Radical Idea, today I survey the chaos that has embroiled college campuses across the US and beyond, doing my best to call balls and strikes between protected and unprotected political expression in the midst of an absolute hailstorm of protests and demonstrations.

“Not coincidentally, trust in higher education and respect for it have plummeted in recent years, while the cost has absolutely exploded. Someone attending Columbia today might expect to pay as much as $95,000 a year when including room and board. And where has this gargantuan increase in cost per student gone? It has overwhelmingly gone to the ranks of administrators and bureaucrats that have created the orthodoxy, the free speech problems, and the gross double standards in the first place.”