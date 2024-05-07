CAMPUS PROTESTERS PRETEND TO SPEAK FOR STUDENTS, BUT THEY DON’T: Poll: 81% of College Students Want Protesters Held Accountable. “A majority also said they oppose the protest tactics: 67% say occupying campus buildings is unacceptable and 58% say it’s not acceptable to refuse a university’s order to disperse. Another 90% said blocking pro-Israel students from parts of campus is unacceptable.”

Plus: “And that’s after more than six months of radical campus actions. The pro-Hamas fringe isn’t even convincing their most sympathetic and proximal cohort, let alone anyone else.”