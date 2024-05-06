AN IDEA SO CRAZY IT JUST MIGHT WORK: Media Should Honestly Report on the ‘Protesters.’ “News outlets have a duty to both accurately report the news and include the context necessary for readers to understand it. The Post article not only casts the whitewashing of Hamas and the murders it committed as “criticism” of Israel; it also fails to explain Hamas’s aims—which include the complete destruction of Israel by any means, including the mass murder of innocent civilians. What happens to public discourse around the most controversial issues when media outlets don’t talk about what we’re actually talking about?”

Plus: “The American media are whitewashing these protests because honest reporting would expose them as rabid anti-Semites and Hamas terror sympathizers … and raise lots of questions about the environment and pedagogy on American college campuses. And the media would rather paint them as sympathetic, which raises all sorts of questions about the media.”

No, it answers all sorts of questions about the media.