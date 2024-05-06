IF YOU WANT TO PROTECT THE “DIGNITY OF THE JUSTICE SYSTEM,” YOU SHOULDN’T BE PRESIDING OVER A COURTROOM GOAT RODEO: “Justice Merchan acknowledged that jailing Mr. Trump was ‘the last thing’ he wanted to do, but explained that it was his responsibility to ‘protect the dignity of the justice system.'”
