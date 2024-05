POUR RESOURCES INTO HIGHER EDUCATION, THEY SAID. IT WILL INCREASE THE STORE OF USEFUL KNOWLEDGE, THEY SAID.

Some economists tried to reproduce the results of 67 economics papers and they pretty much couldn't do it:

Even with help from authors, only half of papers ended up being reproducible, and this was still a problem at journals with required reporting of code and data. pic.twitter.com/CriUcBcxku

— Crémieux (@cremieuxrecueil) May 6, 2024