CRAZED CAMPUS GARBAGE BABIES DESTROYING LEFTIST INDOCTRINATION CENTERS: Columbia University Cancels Main Commencement Ceremony After Protests. “The ceremony, which was scheduled for May 15, has taken place outdoors on its New York City campus where students had set up a pro-Palestinian encampment that was taken down by police last week. The protests over the Israel-Hamas war that have swept campuses nationwide have prompted university administrators to rethink commencement plans with a goal of protecting students and guests from potentially ugly and violent political disputes.”

Crazy idea: Stop making “commitment to social justice” an admissions factor. Or, you know, just stick with the current approach. It’s changing the higher education world much faster than reformers like me ever could.