THE FIRST ITEM UNDER THIS, NOTE THE COLUMNIST IS A GOSSIP COLUMNIST AND SHE DOESN’T SAY THIS IS PROVEN… OR DISPROVEN: Antisemitic college protesters can go ahead and move if they don’t like it here.

Me? I’ve looked at pictures of Castro and Trudeau at the same ages, and I’m going to take old Justin’s mom’s word for it. There’s a reason I call the little b*stard Castreau.