THIS: No, Antisemitism Isn’t Scriptural.

In addition to this, for those who really don’t understand humans. Let’s say those 100 people in Jerusalem cursed themselves and all their descendants and that the Almighty, for whatever reason, is compelled to obey the words of stupid humans: Their descendants are all of us. Or at least all of us who have ancestors from the vast area extending from the middle East to Europe. And probably vast portions of Africa and China as well. No, your ancestry or 23andme accounts wouldn’t catch that, because they go by present day populations. (It would take too long to explain.) But humans travel and they copulate. In the same way we have DNA of not-quite men, if you go back 2000 years we have DNA from most people in general interconnected areas. And a few from surprisingly far away. It’s what humans are. Yes, even set-aside groups such as the Jewish people. There were enough conversions and people who didn’t abide by the separation for the DNA to be everywhere.

If you want to see it as “We’re all guilty,” it’s frankly closer to a valid scriptural interpretation.