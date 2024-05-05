WELL, YES: We’re Now in Full Goat Rodeo Mode in the NYC Trump Trial. “How many catastrophic yet entertaining courtroom fails can one team of prosecutors suffer before the judge calls a halt to this goat rodeo? It’s time to dismiss this case against Donald Trump after Friday’s testimony. But don’t get your hopes up. The bulldogger of this rodeo is the judge.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.