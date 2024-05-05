JEFFREY CARTER: By Any Means Necessary: Yesterday Climate, Today Hamas, Tomorrow?

The issue is never the issue, the issue is always the revolution. “You must participate. Hiding your head in the sand is exactly what the terrorists want. For an example, see voter turnout in Chicago. They have a Marxist for mayor. Let me try to help my liberal friends. Though it is very hard to understand, when someone says they want to kill you and they protest publicly, they really do want to kill you. We don’t think that way but they do.”