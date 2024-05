SUCK IT UP, BUTTERCUP — LAWYERS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE TOUGH, NOT WUSSES: “Irrevocably Shaken”: Columbia Law Review Editors Demand Cancellation Of Exams Due To Campus Protests.

As Jonathan Turley notes: “[T]he question is how such law students are emotionally prepared for the pressures of practice when such protests shut them down and leave them ‘unable to focus.’ However, they have been educated in systems that have fostered the sense of victimization or trauma from opposing views.”