ALL PART OF THE PLAN FOR AMERICA: Salena Zito: Steel plant falls in West Virginia, but no one hears a sound. “The question is why? The answer is simple: They have no political power. The plant is in West Virginia, which has a small population, with no major political figure nor any major industrial figure to lobby for them. This is what happens when your lives are expendable to the rich and powerful.”
