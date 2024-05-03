STANDING UP TO HATRED AND ITS ENABLERS: Jewish UCLA Student Says Pro-Hamas Encampment Was Never Peaceful, Calls Out School’s Antisemitism. “This was never peaceful. Jews were not allowed to go into the campus. Jews were not allowed to go into the library. Jews were not allowed to go to classes. It was never peaceful. They’re vandalizing the entire quad.”
