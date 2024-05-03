AND WE’RE NOT EVEN HALFWAY THROUGH 2024 YET: Rutgers University Students Now Complaining of ‘Protest Fatigue’.
When do you think the left will realize it’s point of diminishing returns has long since receded in the rear-view mirror?
