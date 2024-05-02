NOT READY FOR PRIME TIME: Study: AI is unreliable in assessing heart risk in emergencies. Though after Helen’s heart attack, the ER EKG’s expert system flagged her as “likely recent MI” and the cardiologists looked at her, a fit, slender young woman, and said “naaah.” It was a couple of more months before she was diagnosed.
