I COULD CARVE A BETTER BACKBONE OUT OF A BANANA: Brown University caves to pro-Hamas mob, promises to consider cutting ties with Jewish State: Students who violated the school’s rules and regulations will ‘not be subject to suspension or expulsion, provided they abide by the terms of the agreement.’

Hey, they just disrupted campus and destroyed university property — it’s not like they were a fraternity that served a 20 year old a can of Keystone Light.