May 3, 2024

ICYMI: SHE’S RIGHT, YOU KNOW:

Related: Normal Kids Get F*cked: Elite universities went to war against fraternities and fun while indulging Hamas-admiring collectives, and the students have noticed.

And you know what looks prophetic? Anthony Bradley’s book from last year, Heroic Fraternities: How College Men Can Save Universities and America.

UPDATE:

Posted at 8:30 am by Glenn Reynolds