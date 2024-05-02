LINCOLN’S PRAYER FOR AMERICA: Today is the National Day of Prayer among millions of Evangelical Christians, Catholics, conservatives and anybody else who wants to send up appeals for divine intervention to save this country. Lincoln’s prayer in 1863 on the first National Day of Prayer seems especially relevant these many years later.
