SO MUCH FOR ‘STUDENT’ UNREST: Joshua Arnold at The Washington Stand reports more than 1,600 individuals have been arrested thus far at 33 campuses in 23 states in the coordinated and planned Pro-Palestinians campus protests. In at least 11 instances, more of those arrested were non-students than students.
